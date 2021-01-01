Bay Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Steel - (364343-1013)

The Bay Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge brings coastal character while illuminating exteriors with a soft glow. A series of metal bands circle over the top of a glass globe shade, adding a decorative touch while remaining simplistic enough to blend into a variety of exterior dÃ©cor styles. This fixture is handcrafted to order by skilled artisans in Vermont and is made with a long-wearing, weather-resistant finish to withstand any environment. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting