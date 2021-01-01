Baxton Studio Rita Modern and Contemporary Upholstered Twin Size Headboard, Gray

Advertisement
A combination of corners and curved lines come together to create this chic, modern headboard with a bit of vintage elegance. This show-stopping piece of furniture will bring your room to life. The Rita headboard comes upholstered in polyester fabric that is durable and strong. Each headboard is complemented by a contrasting accent of silver nailhead trim, which makes the color pop and gives a modern chic feel. Expertly upholstered, this adds an air of luxury to this quality headboard. Constructed of solid rubberwood frame and plywood, the headboard is built to last. Soft polyester fabric in dark grey tone over the foam-filled headboard provides ample comfort for you to lean against. Leg supports are invisible once set up and can be adjusted to suit the height of your ensemble for convenience. The headboard sits between the wall and the ensemble frame, attaching not to the bed base but to the legs, for stability.