Bautista Navy Area Rug

Shapes, designs, and colors all play an important role in making this line of carpets the perfect fit for any room. Using abstract and patterned designs, this area rug will fit in beautifully with your interior layout. Woven using five distinct colors pallets, you'll also have the easy time matching this rug to the colors and tones of your existing space or creating a whole new mood. Loom-woven using resilient polypropylene and surged edging for a clean and durable finish. Generous long and thick pile yarns assure the thickest and best feel compared to any other rug in its price level. Rug Size: 5'2" x 7'1"