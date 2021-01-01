Battle of Gonzales Come and Take It with Cannon and Star T-Shirt

This Come and Take It design is sure to look great whether at a BBQ, fiesta, lake, or any place in the Lone Star State! It states come and take it which shows off how proud you are to call Texas home. Y'all show that you rep your state of Texas today! If you say y'all, God bless, howdy, and ain't then this is for you! Texas is the greatest country in all the United States (you read that right). Show it with this awesome design and that you do not take mess from no one just like in the Texas Revolution! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem