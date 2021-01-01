Battiste 112" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise

This reversible sleeper sectional brings a mid-century modern look to your living room or entertaining area. Each piece showcases channel tufting and button designs, and they stand on flared tapered legs in a shiny silver finish. Its L-shaped frame is made from a blend of solid and engineered wood. The square arms, tufted back, and foam-filled seat cushions are all upholstered in neutral polyester fabric for an extra touch of texture. And it reclines all the way back to a queen sleeper for extra overnight guests. Best of all, the chaise lounge in this set gives you a spot to kick up your feet or set down a tray of snacks. Fabric: Beige