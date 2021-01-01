BonJour Battery-Powered Black Stainless Steel Milk Frother with Chrome Stand, Silver

Advertisement
Create smooth, creamy froth for hot and iced coffee beverages in just seconds with the easy-to-operate BonJour Coffee Cafe Latte Milk Frother. With a brushed stainless steel finish on the frother handle and an easy-cleaning stainless steel stem and frothing disc, this battery-operated milk frother produces rich foam in seconds to garnish gourmet coffee drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos. Simply immerse the stem in a container of milk, press the soft-touch button, and move the frothing unit up and down for consistent and thorough frothing. The uniquely designed frothing disc is even ideal for whipping cream, scrambling eggs or mixing sauces. When the stainless steel milk frother is between use, store it in its convenient chrome stand to make a sleek, stylish statement on the countertop. Powered by 4 AA batteries (not included), this stylish handheld milk frother makes an ideal partner for BonJour French presses and other great coffee prep and serving items. Achieve the coffeehouse experience at home by savoring beverages topped with rich, dreamy froth created with the convenient BonJour Coffee Cafe Latte Milk Frother.