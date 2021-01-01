From house of troy
Battery Operated Picture Light by House Of Troy - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (BTLED14-51)
Advertisement
The Battery Operated Picture Light from House of Troy delivers elegant illumination to wall-mounted artworks with a wireless construction. A rectangular backplate stamps the piece elegantly across its wall. A slender arm protruding from the backplate holds out the shade with a modest contour. Its curved shade adjusts from side to side. LED light flows through the opening of the shade in a uniform glow. A set of c-type batteries powers the piece for long-lasting illumination. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Brass. Finish: Satin Brass