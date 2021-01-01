From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Batik Ogee Navy 4 ft. x 6 ft. Geometric Area Rug, Blue
Blue tie dye inspired swirls of color float in the background behind white dotted ogee designs in Mohawk Homes Batik Ogee Area Rug in Navy. Also available in runners, scatters, 5 x 8 area rugs, large 8 x 10 area rugs and other popular sizes, this designer area rug is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute.