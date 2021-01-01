From thumbprintz
Thumbprintz Batik Monogram Decorative Pillow, Pink
Thumbprintz Batik Monogram Decorative Pillow, Pink:Beautiful art by MWW Design Studio creates a monogram design in shades of pink, orange and sand for this printed Decorative pillowThe pillow is the perfect accent for sofa, bed and chair or on a chair or chaise in an outdoor areaThe vibrant fabric used to create the product is water repellent and works best when used in a covered or partially shaded areaThe face and back are made from soft woven polyesterThe image is printed on both the front and back making the pillow reversibleFilled with recycled polyester microfiber, the pillow is a perfect focal point or finishing touch both inside and outSpot clean only