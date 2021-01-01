Bathtub Caddy & Laptop Bed Desk – The Original Patented 2 In 1 Innovative Design Transforms Our 100% Extra Large Bamboo Bathtub Tray To Bed Tray

Bathtub tray makes you enjoy the best time of the day.Help relax in soak better, reduce your fatigue.Be your bed table or laptop desk.Equipped with Phone Slot, Silicone Grip, Waterproof Cover, Wine Glass Holder, Waterproof Cover, Candle & Cup Slot , Book & Tablet Holder, 2 Detachable Spa Trays, Rraycom bathtub tray caddy is designed to fit all your needs to enjoy a luxurious soaking.Easy Reading and Viewing - Our stainless steel reading rack can be adjustable in 3 position for ideal viewing angle of your book, magazine, e reader or tablet.Bath Friendly: Designed to be resistant to water and comfortable to use in the bathtub.Organizational and Functional: Plenty of compartments, slots, and trays for different stuff to use.The Perfect Gift! It can be the most appreciated gift for every new house owner or new family as Wedding gift!