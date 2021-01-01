Bathroom Wood Organizer Shelf Storage Rack With Cabinet

The over-the-toilet shelf is large enough to accommodate your toiletries or washing machine. Its three spacious tiers can store your daily toilet essentials. Thanks to its seamless design and transverse board at the bottom the shelf is able to withstand large load and still remain stable. Next the doors in the middle tier are held together by a magnet which prevents accessories from taking off. And the elegant metal handles on the door only make the operation easier. The premium MDF board is painted by eco-friendly paint which is totally safe for your family. Also such paint makes this shelf resistant to consequences from harsh weather.