Amanti Art Bathroom Wall Mirror (23.4 x 23.4 in.), Rustic Plank White Narrow Frame - Bathroom Mirror, Vanity Mirror - Ivory,White, Medium

DIMENSIONS: The overall size of this vanity mirror measures 23.38 x 23.38 inches, including the frame. Its reflective area measures 20.00 x 20.00 inches, which works perfectly over a standard vanity. The mirror itself has a bevel. QUALITY MATERIALS: You can not mistake the quality of handmade mirrors for your wall decor. The Rustic Plank White Narrow 2" frame is a rustic flat frame with white finish and woodgrain texturing throughout. The frame measures 2.01 x 0.73 inches. All Amanti Art wall mirrors are finished with a paper backing to prevent moisture and dust buildup. HASSLE-FREE HANGING: We make it easy for you to hang this wall-mounted mirror by giving you everything you need. All mirrors have durable hanging wires attached to the back to hang vertical or horizontal, along with a hanging hook and nail. Tap the nail into your selected space and hang it on our included specialty hook. ASSEMBLED IN THE USA: Amanti Art custom frames decorative mirrors and assembles each piece to order in Madison, WI. Because our focus is on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, designers, and homeowners alike to create beautiful living spaces. WHAT MAKES A MIRROR LOOK GREAT: You will look in your bathroom vanity mirror every day. An Amanti Art mirror holds its value with premium finishing that you can appreciate up close. To position your mirror properly, hang it so your reflection (and anyone else who uses it daily) fits in the center.