Bathroom Rugs Luxury Footprints Shower Shaggy Washable Pink

Your bath mat is the first thing your body touches after leaving the shower or bath, so it’s worth treating your feet to one you really like. This lush bath rug set covers all the bases with its soft, quick-drying material and anti-skid layer. Place them outside of your bath tub or shower to provide a soft, water-absorbent solution or in front of your vanity to give bare feet a cushy feel. Microfiber is renowned for its outstanding absorbing abilities and therefor our mat is perfect for bathrooms with heavy traffic because it will dry quickly.Pets will love it!Besides regular use, it is a great option for your pets, dogs enjoy sleeping on these mats. You can even place these under the food and water bowls of your pets. You will find your lovely pets enjoy sitting on these soft mats, it could be a great gift for your cute dogs and cats.What makes this bath rug so soft?Our bathroom rug features a luxurious, soft pile made of 100% microfiber that soothes tired feet and shields toes from the cold floor as well as wet bathroom floor, to keep you safe and cozy.Where can I use this bath rug?Before using this bath rug, please ensure the floor beneath it is both clean and dry and free from any dust, debris, water or product residue. The bath rugs are perfect for bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, living room, dining room, porch, stairs, hotels, gyms, saunas, spas, and anywhere else you need a premium bath mat. Ideal for in front of the sink or next to a tub or shower. Great gift idea for all occasions, Christmas, Wedding, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day. Color: Pink