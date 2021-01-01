Step out of your tub and into luxury with the Memory Foam Shag 2 Piece Bath Mat Set by Hastings Home. Add a bold pop of style with high pile polyester chenille shag rugs. Featuring a soft and absorbent top layer of polyester chenille and a memory foam core bringing you maximum comfort while you dry off and get ready to start your day. Includes one over sized and one standard sized rug with non-skid bottom. Hastings Home Hastings Home Bathroom Mats 32-in x 21-in Burgundy Polyester Memory Foam Bath Mat in Red | 567991RMG