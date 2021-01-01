From ivy bronx
Bathroom Accessories Set 6 Pcs Plastic Gift Set Tumbler Straw Set Bathroom
Decorate your bathroom, they can help protect your surface and keep your bathroom clean, tidy and orderly. The stand-up design of the cup also saves space for your bathroom while adding a feel of elegance. Keep your bathroom clean and tidy. The elegant and generous design of the soap box reflects your fashion taste. The elegant and generous design of the soap box reflects your fashion taste. The upgraded liquid bottle guides you into the comfortable bathroom, which is increased in size and can hold more shower gel, shampoo, hand soap and so on. Trash can: Simple and unique appearance, suitable for every occasion, rocking clamshell design can be easily thrown at any time. Toilet brush with stand: dense bristles, 360° clean and easy to use. Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Size: 30.5x19.5cm/12x1.7in, soap dispenser: 17.2x7.4cm/6.78x2.9in, toothbrush holder: 11x7.4cm/4.3x2.9in, soap dish: 13.6x8.6x1.3cm/5.3 X3.4x0.51in, mug: 10.3x7.4cm/4.06x2.9in, toilet brush holder: 38x26x10cm/15x10.2x3.9in Colour: Black Material:PP+Stainless Steel+ Metal Plating