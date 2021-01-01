From ophelia & co.
Bathild 6 - Light Lantern Geometric Chandelier
Advertisement
This single lamp pendant is a classic update. It can double as a decorative and practical light source, bringing fashion and function into any space in your home, making your room more lively and interesting. The lamp is made of metal and adopts a hollow design. The overlapping four-leaf shape is connected by a ring support, which has a classic touch. This work uses two-tone dark bronze and black finishes to create a contrast effect, while multiple light bulbs are exposed to make the design more industrial. This chandelier perfectly combines handmade construction with advanced craftsmanship.