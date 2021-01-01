EVIDECO Bath Soap Dish Cup Chrome Parts Light Pink

Evideco's bath sets are designed to be enjoyed individually or as a whole. With offerings such as soap dispensers, tumblers, soap dish cups or toilet bowl brushes, adding style to your bathroom décor is easier than ever. Sets are offered in a range of finishes, colors or materials. Complete your decoration with other products of the same collection and add a fresh and French touch to your décor. Evideco offers a wide array of bath accessories and nice collections, with new products every month. Every style is available, from sleek and classic to trendy and modern, add a clean look to any bathroom space. Color: Light Pink.