From saffron fabs

Saffron Fabs Bath Rug 100% Soft Cotton, Size 34x21 Inch, Latex Spray Non-Skid Backing, Ivory Color, Pebbles Pattern, Hand Tufted, Heavy 190 GSF Weight, Machine Washable, Rectangular Shape

$28.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Latex Spray Non-Skid backing, Solid Color, Pebbles Stone Pattern 100% Cotton, provides high water absorbance, perfect for bathroom use. Super soft and plush. This rug can be used as area rug in Kitchen, Bedroom, Hotels, and SPA etc Machine washable; cold separately; gentle cycle; and dryable for easy care; less prone to shrinking or pilling and retains color better, even after repeated washings Size 34x21 Inch, Color Ivory. Superior high quality hand tufted durable construction. 190 GSF 'grams per square feet' thickness/weight. Higher the weight, will not slip. Available in multiple sizes and colors,(50”x30”, 36”x24”, 34”x21”), (Ivory, Blue, White, Grey, and Beige)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com