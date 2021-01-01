From gold flamingo
Bath Bomb Beauty by Oliver Gal - Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Make a statement on your wall in the bathroom or bedroom with this 'Bath Bomb Beauty' graphic art print. This piece is printed in the USA, and it features a chic black and white drawing of a person with sunglasses and a strand of pearls with pink flowers in the background. It's printed using ultra-premium and fade-resistant inks to keep it looking good. Plus, it comes in a variety of different sizes and frames to choose from that best suit your space. Wall mounting hardware is included for easy installation right out of the box. Size: 45" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, Format: Gray Framed