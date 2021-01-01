GBDS Multi Bath & Body Spa Caddy

Gbds Bath & Body Spa Caddy. Give the gift of relaxation when you send the Relaxation Bath gift basket. She'll love luxuriating in the moisturizing lotions and foaming bath salts in her candle-lit bath. This wire-handled bath caddy brings the scent of lavender to your special lady. Send the Relaxation Bath gift basket her way today. Includes: Wire Handled Bath Caddy 10 in x 7 in x 7 in, Bath Loofah, glass poured candle, Sachet of Bath Salts, Aromatherapy Potpourri, Relax & Read Bath Pillow, 8 oz Lavender Moisturizing Bath Gel, 8 oz Lavender Moisturizing Body Lotion, and Exfoliating Bath Mitt.