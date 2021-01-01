Visual Comfort Bates Floor Lamp - Color: White - Size: 1 light

The Bates Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort brings a bold and contemporary design into your home with a tailored silhouette. Topped with a crisp and classic tapered linen shade, this simple lamp has a flared twist that accents both the center of its metal body and adds a touch of texture and movement to the rounded base supporting it. Completed with a confident finish, this floor lamp makes a handsome statement as it brings an even layer of illumination to surroundings. Shape: Tapered. Color: White. Finish: Gilded Iron. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting