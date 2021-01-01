From frisco
Frisco Bat Wings Dog & Cat Costume, X-Small/Small
Transform your pet from furry friend to creature of the night with the Frisco Bat Wings Dog & Cat Costume! This simple (and so cute) costume features felt and satin wings that stick out perfectly, with glittery accents for a little extra flash. It’s easy to put on, too, with hook-and-loop fasteners at the neck and belly that help them stay comfy while they’re in the spirit of the season. Whether you’re dressing for a party, a photo op or a trick-or-treat trot, these wings will send your pet soaring to the height of Halloween cuteness.