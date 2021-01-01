From lodge
Lodge Basting Brushes "Wood Stainless - Five-Piece Outdoor Cooking Set
Five-Piece Outdoor Cooking Set. Whip up delicious meals during your next camping adventure with these campsite essentials. The tripod hoists pots above the fire, and the lid lifter offers access to your dutch oven while protecting your fingers. Includes camp tripod, lid lifter, basting brush, spoon and 16'' tongsTripod: 61.56'' W x 3'' H x 2.75'' DLid lifter: 16'' LBasting brush: 18.56'' W x 1.68'' H x 1.62'' DSpoon: 18.56'' W x 2.93'' H x 1.12'' DTongs: 15.56'' W x 1.87'' H x 1.43'' DWood / stainless steelHand washImported