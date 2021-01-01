Bassler 3 Piece Reclining Living Room Set
Description
Features:Top-grain hand-finishing leather on seating areas and arms rest. A leather match is used on the sides and back.Long-lasting, noiseless, and stable power recliningUltimate seating experience: Pocketed coils, 2.25 high resiliency, and memory foamKiln-dried solid wood frame with glued corner blocks ensures strength, stability, and durabilityNo-sag springs provide balanced weight distribution, for maximum durability and lasting comfortPieces Included: 1 Sofa, 1 loveseat and 1 chairDesign: RecliningMattress Size: Mattress Included: Reclining Type: PowerReclining Pieces: Reclining Type Details: Power - Push ButtonPower Reclining Details: Position Lock: Adjustable Lumbar: NoAdjustable Headrest: NoUpholstery Material: Genuine Leather;Leather MatchGenuine Leather Type: Top Grain LeatherFaux Leather Type: PUUpholstery Material Details: 50% Top Grain Leather; 50% Leather MatchUpholstery Color: BrownPattern: Solid ColorSeat Construction: Pocket SpringSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid Wood;MetalFrame Material Details: Wood Species: EucalyptusLeg Material: WoodLeg Color: BrownSeating Capacity: 6Weight Capacity: 800Product Care: Maintain surface appearance and texture by gently wiping your leather once a week with a clean dry cloth or vacuum, with a soft brush. Dab spills immediately using a soft cloth. Avoid leather cleaners which use harmful chemical products.Arm Type: Rolled ArmsBack Type: Cushion backTufted Cushions: NoNailhead Trim: YesStorage Included: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Built-in USB Port: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDurability: Water Resistant;Stain Resistant;Scratch ResistantCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Foam Density: 1.9 lbs./cu. ft. and overCushion Construction: Feather Blend (foam and feather) with SpringsDesigner: Designer Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesCushion Ticking: Water Repellant: Water ResistantSpefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoISO 9000 Certified: FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: Certifications: NoADA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: GSA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CALGreen Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Do