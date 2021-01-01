From jardinopia
Basset Hound Planter Feet
Our uniquely designed potty feet are perfect for raising your plant pots off the ground. They are sold in recycled gift packaged sets of 3, making them an ideal present for any gardener, whether for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Birthdays, Christmas, a teacher present, or Easter. Maybe just treat yourself! Our potty feet are made from a unique formula of crushed stone and poly-resin, making them frost proof and suitable for indoors or outside use all year round. They are designed to take any weight of the pot. Potty feet are handmade and hand-painted using a lead-free and UVA light-resistant product, ensuring the longevity of the color, and are ideal for adding a unique finishing touch to your pots.