Bass Fishing Grunge Vintage American Flag cutout Tote Bag

Fun bass fishing design for fishermen to tackle the biggest big mouth. Perfect fishing present for men and women who love fishing to add to the gear. An American flag is featured with stars, stripes, and a largemouth bass jumping. It's bound to become your favorite lucky bass fishing charm. Fun for boys and girls learning to fish, too. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.