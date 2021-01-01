Basque 20'' Console Table
Description
Specifications: Finish: PlatinumSize: 49" x 19" x 30"HStyle: GlamMaterials: Wood (Poplar), MDFCase: 1Pc/1Ctn/6.27'Features:PlatinumWood, Composite WoodDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingExterior Shelving: NoDrawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoSoft Close Drawer: Soft-CloseOffice Chair Included: NoUpholstered: NoCasters Included: NoDrawer Pedestal Included: NoHutch Included: NoPlug-In: NoCable Management: NoUL Listed: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoBIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoKeyboard Tray: NoTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: Color As in PictureBase Color: As in PictureTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsWeight Capacity: 250Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoFinished Back: NoOutdoor Use: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Width Underneath Table Top: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 50Largest Table: NoLargest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: