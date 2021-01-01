Basketball Varsity Los Angeles L.A. T-Shirt

Looking for a cool style California apparel? This distressed and vintage net bball tee is perfect for anyone who loves the urban feel of L.A. while still appreciating the history, liberty and cheesesteaks that the City of Angels Love has. Featuring a retro Los Angeles Baskball Net design, this tee makes the perfect gift for men, women and kid lovers of the city, basketball, Liberty Bell, 1776, the American Bald Eagle. Show love of the birth place of America in the best tee! Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem