Miami Basketball Florida Gifts Basketball B-Ball City Florida Retro Miami Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Vintage Stripes Miami Basketball with retro colors and basketball ball. Sports gift for basketball players, boys, girls, basketball coach, basketball Dad, basketball Mom or Basketball team from Miami City, Florida state. Born, grown up or raised in Miami FL? Retro style graphic shirt for amateur, professional player, practice game or tournament. Miami souvenir and gift ideas for tourists, visitors and locals. Birthday Gift Miami shirt women, men 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only