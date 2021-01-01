Basket Weave - Bread Warming Blanket

Advertisement
The best thing to happen for sliced bread, this blanket keeps your favorite loaf warm and fresh for much longer than the traditional napkin. The secret is in the removable flax seed-filled pack: heat it in the microwave, place it in the blanket's pouch with your bread, and wrap it all up. Choose between a basket pattern or classic white for a charming addition to your own table or a unique hostess gift that lets ""fresh out of the oven"" last all dinner long. Made in Brooklyn, New York. Also check out our Baked Goods Warming Box.