Basis LED Bath Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700BCBAS36S-LED927-277)
The Basis LED Bath Light is clean and classic with universally appealing contemporary styling that comes to life as the linear and curved elements of this vanity light converge in a simple design which offers superior performance at an exceptional value. Three length options of 12", 24" and 36" allow this bath light to be adapted to powder room lighting as well as master bathroom lighting. In addition to each Basis bath light fixture being able to be mounted horizontally above a mirror, they also can be mounted vertically flanking a mirror or as a wall sconce light and are fully dimmable for creating the desired ambiance. Mounts horizontally or vertically. ADA compliant. Dimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmer (ELV). Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel