Basil W Stool by Calligaris - Color: Yellow - Finish: Wood tones - (CS149600001297300000000)
Made in Italy An excellent furnishing choice for the kitchen, living area and cafeteria, the Basil W Stool evokes a basil leaf, thanks to the principal vein, which is at the same time the structural and decorative motif of this product. Made using a mix of materials, Basil is strong and steady with a solid beech wood frame and polypropylene. Basil's outstanding nature is a promising addition to design-worthy spaces. Backed by Calligaris's 1 year warranty. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Yellow. Finish: Smoke Ashwood