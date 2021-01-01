From calligaris
Basil Mw Side Chair
Advertisement
This chair mixed material chair: polypropylene, a solid wood frame, and a metal crossbar. The mix of materials - solid beech wood for the frame and 4 legs and polypropylene for the seat shell - has allowed us to achieve a durable, lightweight, and ergonomic stool with an elegant design. Its shape is reminiscent of a basil leaf. The color of the metal crossbar, which joins the 4 wooden legs, can be chosen to match the seats, making Basil easy to customize: choose the combination you prefer! Leg Color: Matte Optic White, Fabric: Optic White, Cross Bar: Nougat