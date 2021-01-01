Basica M1 Table Lamp by Santa & Cole - Color: Bronze (BASA3 + PML108)

The appearance of the Basica in 1987 was a return to warmth from the then prevailing fashion of lamps with tubular metal structures, usually painted black, and dichroic halogen bulbs. This piece laid the foundations for the publisher's premises, became Santa & Cole's most emblematic piece and set a new trend in European design. The Basica M1 Table Lamp is available with a nickel or bronze base and a variety of shade options. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: Bronze.