From adidas outdoor
adidas Outdoor Basic Insulated Jacket
The adidas Outdoor Basic Insulated Jacket is better than basic. Keep yourself warm in one this winter. adidas Outdoor apparel is designed to endure the rigorous demands of the untamed wilderness and urban landscape. Long sleeve high collar design with straight hemline. Side hand pockets. Inner adjustable waistband. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 41 in Sleeve Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.