Basenji Dog Christmas Season Breed Owner Enthusiasts Keeper Tote Bag
Stand out this Christmas season in this Basenji apparel. Perfect gift idea for dog lovers, pet owners who love animals. Great theme or present for fur mom and dad. Trendy outfit of a Basenji's head graphic design the awesome tee for family and friends too. Do you love Basenji dogs and want to wear a cute Basenji tee? This Basenji dog design is a great way to show that you love Basenji dogs. Perfect gift idea for dog lovers, pet owners who love animals, and as an exchange gift this Christmas Season. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.