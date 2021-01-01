From lucky brand
Lucky Brand Basel Toffee 12 M
Advertisement
Look fab from head to toe with some help from these must-have booties. Step out in style with the chic assistance of the Basel bootie. Leather, suede, or nubuck upper with side zipper closure. Smooth textile lining and lightly cushioned footbed. Side zip closures with pull tab at back. Stacked heel with a flexible rubber outsole. Round toe construction. Imported. Man-made lining with cushioned footbed. Stacked heel. Man-made sole. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄2 in Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.