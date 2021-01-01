Softball Player Accessories Home Decoration Gifts Baseball Softball Initial C Name Cool Letter Monogram Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Bball pit personalized Coolen ball gadget for sporty boys and girls. Show your love to this awesome sport at your mobile with this cool deluxe design design. This jersey number style fan gift is a homerun for every pitcher, baserunner or catcher! This sports Gadget makes a great present idea for Mother's Day, x-mas, birthday, Christmas for boy, girl, mom, coach, runner, left, right. You're proud of your home team? Great to support you kids playing a game, match, tournement, practice, training. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only