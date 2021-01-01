Baseball Retro Vintage Catcher Pitcher Batter Players Raglan Baseball Tee

Baseball Retro Vintage Tshirt for men, teen boys, youth, dads. Graphic tee showing Catcher, pitcher, batter. Great outfit for fastpitch softball baseball fans, team sports player, coach who love bat and ball games to wear at practice game, tournament. Great costume for Softball Baseball Lover, Coach, Umpire, Catcher, batter, pitcher, players, men, women, boys, girls, kids, youth, teens, dads, moms, Back To School kids or anyone who loves sports. Perfect gift for birthday, Mothers Day or Fathers Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem