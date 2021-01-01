Advantage Bascom Light Grey Stone Hexagon Wallpaper

This hexagon stone tile wallpaper brings a modern touch to your home. The light grey tiles are embued with texture thanks to delicate raised ink stippling. Bascom is an unpasted, vinyl on non woven wallpaper. This wallpaper has a 3.94 inch repeat with a drop match. It is also both scrubbable and strippable. Bascom Light Grey Stone Hexagon Wallpaper by Advantage comes on a roll that measures 21 inches by 33 feet and covers about 57.8 square feet. Advantage makes decorating with wallpaper approachable and accessible for everyone. The trends of today are rendered in beautiful, budget-friendly designs that fit the bill for any decorating project.