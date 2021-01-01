From advantage
Advantage Bascom Dove Stone Hexagon Wallpaper
Add dimension and brightness to your space with this modern stone tile wallpaper. Oversized cream-colored hexagons are given cement-like texture with a tight stippling of raised ink detailing. Bascom is an unpasted, vinyl on non woven wallpaper. This wallpaper has a 3.94 inch repeat with a drop match. It is also both scrubbable and strippable. Bascom Dove Stone Hexagon Wallpaper by Advantage comes on a roll that measures 21 inches by 33 feet and covers about 57.8 square feet. Advantage makes decorating with wallpaper approachable and accessible for everyone. The trends of today are rendered in beautiful, budget-friendly designs that fit the bill for any decorating project.