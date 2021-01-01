From longshore tides
Barros Key 1 Drawer Nightstand
Every bed needs the perfect bedside table. Give your bedroom the additional storage space it needs while adding a touch of beautiful style and design with this nightstand from the Barros Key collection. This bedside table offers a spacious top surface that provides you with the ideal amount of space to store and display items like an accent lamp, your alarm clock, decorative knick-knacks and a refreshing glass of water too. The spacious storage drawer opens and closes on smooth metal runners for convenient storage of miscellaneous bedroom items like crossword puzzles, your reading glasses, and the TV remote. The drawer front is accented with decorative hardware that is sure to stand out in your room. This one drawer nightstand is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home. Finished in Blaze Acacia and detailed with metal corner brackets, this stunning nightstand is just what you've been looking for.