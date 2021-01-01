Luxe - Barroc Highball Glasses - Set of 6 - Purple

Advertisement
Sip back and relax with this set of 6 Barroc glasses from Luxe. With a traditional ribbed design, these highballs are perfect for serving summer cocktails or as water glasses at laidback table settings. Expertly handcrafted in Thailand, each piece is made by up to 10 craftsmen for the various production stages to create glassware that's built to last. Key features: * Set of 6 highball glasses exclusively available at AMARA * Material: mouth-blown glass * Dimensions: H15xØ9cm * Classic ribbed design * In soft purple glass * Expertly handmade in Thailand * A team of up to 10 skilled craftsmen make each piece * Due to handmade nature slight imperfections & air bubbles can occur * Dishwasher safe