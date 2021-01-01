From maui jim

Maui Jim Barrier Reef

Description

Please click for more information about PolarizedPlus2 technology. The Maui Jim Barrier Reef sunglasses puts you on course with a style that stuns. Rectangular frames in a wraparound style. Ideal for round and oval faces. Saddle bridge with rubber inserts for a secure fit. Stainless-steel hinges for a secure open and close. Logo hit at temples. SuperThin lens material is 20% thinner than standard glass lenses and delivers sharp optics with great scratch resistance. Please see color names for lens options: Â· Neutral Grey - Neutral Grey Lens offers contrast and the highest available light reduction. Suitable for all light conditions, especially bright, direct sunlight. 12% light transmission. Â· Blue Hawaii - Blue Hawaii lenses feature a blue mirror coating for stylish performance. Â· HCL Bronze - HCL Bronze Lens is perfect for low-light conditions, or for those who like a subtle bronze hue for everyday wear. Offers excellent contrast. 16% light transmission. 100% UV protection. PolarizedPlus2 lens treatment eliminates glare. Case included. Imported. Measurements: Eye Size: 62 mm Bridge: 17 mm Temple Size: 120 mm Weight: 1.5 oz

