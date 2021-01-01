Visual Comfort Barrett LED Picture Light - Color: Brass - Size: 12"

The Barrett LED Picture Light by Visual Comfort offers a versatile lighting solution when wanting to highlight any spot in the home. Its simple design is mounted to the wall by a circular backplate. Its metal body forms a slender bar that extends vertically and houses an integrated LED light. Subtle knurling and decorative ridges lend a textural element that adds visual interest while ensuring the focus remains on the object in its light. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting