Red Barrel Studio® 7-piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set Conversation Couch Set Turquoise

Combining practicality and fashion, our 7pcs rattan sofa set is a perfect addition to your home!Made of premium wicker and a sturdy powder coated steel frame, this sofa set is sturdy and stable enough to withstand the test of time. Thick sponge padded cushions can provide great comfort for you. And equipped with zippers, the covers of cushions are easy to remove and clean. Coming with 3 corner chairs, 1 table and 3 ottomans, this 7pcs rattan sofa set will create a super comfortable and spacious outdoor seating area for you and your family. And each piece of this set can be used individually or in combination based on your needs. The dining table with a large plastic wood top is perfect for holding drinks and food as you lounge in the sun. Thanks to the modern and simple design, this rattan furniture set can be placed in your courtyard, balcony and poolside to have an enjoyable gathering or conversation with your family or friends. Cushion Color: Turqouise