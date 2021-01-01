Barras Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (59023BK)

Advertisement
The Barras Outdoor Wall Light from Kichler completes the look of an outdoor space while providing ample illumination. Inspired by pieces from the early electric era, this fixture features a familiar style that offers a classic touch to the home. Clear ribbed glass panels form its shade, surrounding a single incandescent lamp and amplifying its light. Elegantly blending smooth and sturdy aluminum framing with textural glass, this fixture instantly refreshes a space as it brightens. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Black