Versace Barocco Mosaic Print Silk Bralette Top
The brand's signature Medusa head is printed alongside goldtone baroque accents giving a regal feel to the cropped bralette. Delicate lace trims the piece while subtle lingerie-inspired cups give a sensual feel. V-neck Sleeveless Pullover style Seamed cups Lace trim Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Cropped About 14" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Advanced European - Versace > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: White Gold. Size: 0.