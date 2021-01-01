Barkhampstead Artifical Flowering Plant in Planter

Plants, live and artificial or a mix of both, bring any interior space closer to nature while contributing to a relaxing atmosphere. This faux plant offers a pest-free alternative to live foliage and is ideal atop any table or windowsill. Crafted from plastic, the faux plant boasts healthy hues of green and is set inside a round resin planter in a dark green coloring. Plus, it’s designed to stand up to harsh sunshine beating down and rainstorms rolling through – making it ideal for use outdoors as well as in! Size: 18" H x 15" W x 15" D