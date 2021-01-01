From rosdorf park
Barkeley Floor Shelf Coffee Table with Storage
Entertain in style with the coffee table. This classic rectangular occasional table features an antique silver and a tempered glass top. This distinctive cocktail is accented with wooden floral scrolled legs and a beveled glass insert and an open bottom shelf for ample storage and display. This stylish accent table has a captivating look that makes it an eye-catching piece in any room. Use it to add a touch of contemporary flair to a traditional space or to simply complete a modern aesthetic.