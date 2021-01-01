From rosdorf park

Barkeley Floor Shelf Coffee Table with Storage

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Entertain in style with the coffee table. This classic rectangular occasional table features an antique silver and a tempered glass top. This distinctive cocktail is accented with wooden floral scrolled legs and a beveled glass insert and an open bottom shelf for ample storage and display. This stylish accent table has a captivating look that makes it an eye-catching piece in any room. Use it to add a touch of contemporary flair to a traditional space or to simply complete a modern aesthetic.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com